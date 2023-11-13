Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.83 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

