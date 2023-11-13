Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $467,572,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after buying an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,208,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,187,000 after buying an additional 654,163 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.83 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

