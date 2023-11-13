Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,209. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.