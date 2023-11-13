Scotiabank Trims Linamar (TSE:LNR) Target Price to C$90.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Linamar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linamar from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$83.20.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.
About Linamar
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.
