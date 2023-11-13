Scott Juda Buys 7,000 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) Director Scott Juda bought 7,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $257,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

INmune Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:INMB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.82. 21,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,303. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in INmune Bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in INmune Bio by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in INmune Bio by 17.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in INmune Bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in INmune Bio by 14.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression.

See Also

