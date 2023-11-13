SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 54,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WORX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. 992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 30.28%.

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

