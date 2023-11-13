SeaStar Medical (ICU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICU stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. SeaStar Medical has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaStar Medical

About SeaStar Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaStar Medical by 38.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 346,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 96,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in SeaStar Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

