SeaStar Medical (ICU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th.
SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.
SeaStar Medical Stock Performance
Shares of ICU stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. SeaStar Medical has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.
About SeaStar Medical
SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.
