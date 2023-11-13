Securities Settlement Neptune Sells 28,079 Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 28,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $19,936.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,345,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Securities Settlement Neptune also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 929 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $650.30.

On Friday, October 27th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 74,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $59,940.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 6,988 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $5,590.40.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 63,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $68,670.00.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEPT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Free Report ) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($11.20) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a negative net margin of 130.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -43.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading

