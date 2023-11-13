Seifi Ghasemi Acquires 11,000 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Seifi Ghasemi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

On Wednesday, November 8th, Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.50. The company had a trading volume of 446,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,614. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after buying an additional 906,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.