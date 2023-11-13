Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $7.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

SIGI stock opened at $102.07 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $84.47 and a 1-year high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,882 shares of company stock worth $2,836,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

