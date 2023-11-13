Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 470 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,584,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

