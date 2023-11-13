Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,374 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.3 %

Fortinet stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

