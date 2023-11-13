Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $97.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $351.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $93.51 and a one year high of $107.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average of $98.81.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.