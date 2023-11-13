Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,859. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.0 %

KNSL stock opened at $357.39 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.90 and a twelve month high of $457.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.03 and a 200 day moving average of $373.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.