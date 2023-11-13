Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $169.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.