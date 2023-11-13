Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $246.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.68. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

