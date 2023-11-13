Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $383,000 Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Livent were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $13.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. Piper Sandler cut Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

