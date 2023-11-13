Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $904,000 Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after acquiring an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $28,836,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $11,437,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 146,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $66.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

