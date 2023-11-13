Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $994,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.10% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $123.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.57. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.46 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $991.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

