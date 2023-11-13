Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

