Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 499 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Heronetta Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 176,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $33.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

