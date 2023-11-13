Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 21,531.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,296,000 after buying an additional 1,127,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,174,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $117.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $260.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

