Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Albemarle by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $116.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.31. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $113.18 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALB

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.