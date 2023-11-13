Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 2,527 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,796,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,580,000 after acquiring an additional 892,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

