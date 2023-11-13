Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 500 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.24% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:HYBB opened at $44.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.86 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.