Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,175 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 456.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $510,970.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,828.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $510,970.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,828.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,175. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 2.1 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $169.34 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.66 and a 52 week high of $196.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

