Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Gap Up to $160.99

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $160.99, but opened at $165.11. Shockwave Medical shares last traded at $171.66, with a volume of 230,409 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. TheStreet lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.78.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.25 and a 200 day moving average of $245.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,400,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $335,952.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,100 shares of company stock worth $10,628,024 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

