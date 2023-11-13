Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Increases By 136.6%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 136.6% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance
ACSAF stock opened at C$34.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.18. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of C$23.74 and a 52-week high of C$36.64.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Lyft, Grab or Uber? Which stock should you ride with?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Roblox proves that tricks aren’t just for kids
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Does Logitech earnings signal the end of tech normalization?
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.