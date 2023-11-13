Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Increases By 136.6%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 136.6% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

ACSAF stock opened at C$34.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.18. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of C$23.74 and a 52-week high of C$36.64.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

