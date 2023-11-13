Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Drops By 34.8%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the October 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

AKTAF remained flat at $1.02 on Monday. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

