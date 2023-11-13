Short Interest in ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Expands By 28.2%

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,548,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 1,207,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALPEK Price Performance

ALPKF stock remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Monday. ALPEK has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

ALPEK Company Profile

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company worldwide. It operates in two segments: Polyester and Plastics; and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers; PET, a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; and recycled PET for use in new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet.

