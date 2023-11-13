Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Drops By 25.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the October 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

BHF stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brighthouse Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,693,000 after acquiring an additional 663,882 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 288,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.