Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Declines By 33.6%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

BPYPP stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

About Brookfield Property Partners

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.