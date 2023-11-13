Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Declines By 33.6%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
BPYPP stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $21.86.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Partners
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 S&P stocks with growth to weather a downturn
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: LiveWire, EV play on two wheels
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Dividend Champions with room for dividend growth
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.