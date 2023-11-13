Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Expands By 151.1%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.