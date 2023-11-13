Short Interest in EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Rises By 160.0%

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

EverGen Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of EverGen Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.03. EverGen Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$1.45 and a 12-month high of C$2.65.

Get EverGen Infrastructure alerts:

EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

Receive News & Ratings for EverGen Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverGen Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.