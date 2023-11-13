Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Increases By 149.7%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 149.7% from the October 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 280,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 193,018 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 121.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 154,840 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,532,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,099,000.
Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.30.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
