Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Increases By 149.7%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 149.7% from the October 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 280,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 193,018 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 121.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 154,840 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,532,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,099,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

