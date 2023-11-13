Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Rises By 33.3%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DFP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.41. 5,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFP. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $122,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

