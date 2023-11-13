Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Increases By 150.0%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 216.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MNDO stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.75. MIND C.T.I. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging.

