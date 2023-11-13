Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Rises By 150.0%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MOTNF opened at $0.30 on Monday. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

