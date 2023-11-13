Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Rises By 150.0%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MOTNF opened at $0.30 on Monday. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.
About Powertap Hydrogen Capital
