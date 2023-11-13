Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Rises By 23.0%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BIS stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.1187 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIS. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 407.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

