Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Declines By 38.8%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the October 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 510.0 days.

OTCMKTS VLOUF opened at $11.62 on Monday. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

