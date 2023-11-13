Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Grows By 87.1%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the October 15th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.89. 47,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,456. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

