Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Rises By 21.4%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 806,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,659,000 after buying an additional 51,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,694,000 after acquiring an additional 104,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.70. 79,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,945. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.89.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.