Short Interest in Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Grows By 23.3%

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,100 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 1,451,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VIMGF opened at C$2.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.07. Vimian Group AB has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$2.25.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile
