Short Interest in Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Grows By 23.3%

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,100 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 1,451,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VIMGF opened at C$2.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.07. Vimian Group AB has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$2.25.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

