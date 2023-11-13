Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Expands By 133.9%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 133.9% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GDO opened at $11.52 on Monday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

