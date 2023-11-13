Short Interest in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Drops By 38.9%

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WinVest Acquisition Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WINV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841. WinVest Acquisition has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.

In other WinVest Acquisition news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WinVest Acquisition by 133.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in WinVest Acquisition by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business, financial data analytics, and technology company.

