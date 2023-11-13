Sigma Lithium Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,057 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical volume of 3,240 put options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.
Sigma Lithium Stock Performance
Sigma Lithium stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $21.92. 263,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on SGML shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
