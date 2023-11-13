Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) vs. Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Head to Head Survey

Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Silence Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Acer Therapeutics N/A -29.93% 46.17%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($0.23) -3.89 Acer Therapeutics $1.26 million 16.84 -$26.24 million ($0.41) -2.12

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Silence Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acer Therapeutics. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silence Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silence Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Acer Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Acer Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 476.37%. Given Acer Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acer Therapeutics is more favorable than Silence Therapeutics.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics beats Silence Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver. Its siRNA molecules to harness the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, and degrading messenger RNA molecules that encode specific targeted disease-associated proteins in a cell. The company develops SLN360, which is in phase 2 clinical development to reduce high levels of lipoprotein; SLN124 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-transfusion dependent thalassemia, and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome; and polycythemia vera. It has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca PLC to discover, develop, and commercialize small interfering siRNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory diseases; Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited to develop siRNAs for three undisclosed targets leveraging Silence's mRNAi GOLD platform, as well as the company also collab with Mallinckrodt Pharma IP Trading DAC to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets designed to silence the complement cascade in complement-mediated disorders. The company was formerly known as SR Pharma plc and changed its name to Silence Therapeutics plc in May 2007. Silence Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Acer Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease. It has a license agreement with Sanofi to acquire worldwide rights to Osanetant, a clinical-stage, selective, and non-peptide tachykinin NK3 receptor antagonist; an option agreement with Relief for the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of OLPRUVA; and an agreement with Emory University to acquire the worldwide intellectual property rights to a family of patents and patent applications related to the use of neurokinin receptor antagonists in managing conditioned fear and treating anxiety disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.