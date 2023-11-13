Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Gap Down to $13.59

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.59, but opened at $13.21. Sinclair shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 11,451 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Sinclair Trading Down 3.7 %

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.34%.

Insider Activity at Sinclair

In related news, Director Howard E. Friedman bought 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,034.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,652.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Sinclair by 18.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 539,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 489,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 301,510 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

