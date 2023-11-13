Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.3 %

SIRI opened at $4.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

