SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives $70.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

SJW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SJW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

SJW Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SJW Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SJW Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SJW Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in SJW Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

About SJW Group

(Get Free Report

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.